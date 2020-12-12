Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will not be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The designation means Gaskin either tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close proximity to someone who tested positive. With Matt Breida already on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) ruled out Friday, DeAndre Washington will essentially be forced into action as the starter with Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden likely chipping in on passing downs.