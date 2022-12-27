The Dolphins put Gaskin on injured reserve Tuesday.
Gaskin was inactive Christmas Day against Green Bay due to an illness, and he'll now miss the remainder of the regular season after going on IR. There's a possibility that he could return for the AFC Championship Game if Miami advances that far, though Gaskin probably wouldn't have a major role in that scenario. He finishes the regular season with just 37 offensive snaps, carrying the ball 10 times for 26 yards and turning four catches on six targets into 28 yards.
