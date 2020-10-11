Gaskin could be set for a larger role, particularly in the red zone, with backfield mate Jordan Howard (coach's decision) inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the 49ers.

Gaskin has already logged 14 red-zone rushes through four games, but he may be set for an even larger role than usual with Howard out, if the Dolphins offense manages to put him in position frequently enough against a tough 49ers defense that is. Gaskin is averaging 12.0 rushes per contest and 4.0 yards per carry thus far, but he'll be challenged against a San Francisco defense tied with the Seahawks for least fantasy points per game allowed per game in standard formats (10.0) to running backs.