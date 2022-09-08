Gaskin (neck) was a full participant in practice Thursday. Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Gaskin's injury had left him limited in practice earlier in the week, but he should be ready to go Sunday against the Patriots. The fourth-year pro will likely be looking at a limited role, as the Dolphins overhauled their backfield with the additions of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, pushing Gaskin to No. 3 on team's running back positional depth chart.
More News
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Fares well in preseason finale•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Part of crowded backfield•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Facing crowded backfield•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Quiet end to 2021 campaign•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Plays second fiddle in loss•