Gaskin is likely to climb Miami's depth chart and play a reserve role with Mark Walton serving a four-game suspension, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gaskin hasn't yet gotten a chance to play this season, but he and Patrick Laird will now be forced into depth roles behind Kalen Ballage for at least the next four weeks. The Dolphins may opt to add another running back to the roster, but the team could realistically also attempt to make the most of Walton's suspension by taking a look at Gaskin, a rookie selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.