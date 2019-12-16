Gaskin carried the ball nine times for 43 yards and caught two of three targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Gaskin once again played second fiddle to Patrick Laird during Sunday's loss, but he notched season-high totals in terms of both rushing and receiving yards. The rookie seventh-round pick has steadily earned increased touches down the stretch, and he could realistically operate in a near-even timeshare with Laird against the Bengals in Week 16.