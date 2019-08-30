Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Provides spark against Saints
Gaskin carried the ball eight times for 48 yards while catching both his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
Neither Kenyan Drake nor Kalen Ballage suited up in Miami's final preseason game, and while Mark Walton got the start and led the team in rushing, Gaskin made a positive impression as well -- his 17-yard scamper in the third quarter was the longest of the night by a running back on either team. The seventh-round pick in this year's draft remains in the hunt for the No. 3 RB spot, but he might need a Walton suspension to win it.
