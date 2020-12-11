Gaskin (knee) will not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gaskin had been limited in practice with a knee issue this week, but it never appeared as though his status for Sunday's matchup as in any real doubt. The second-year pro has handled a workhorse role for the Dolphins whenever healthy this season, to the tune of 23 total touches in his first game back from IR last weekend. Unless Matt Breida (illness) can return from the COVID-19 list by Saturday, though, it looks like DeAndre Washington will serve as Gaskins' primary backup.