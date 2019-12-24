Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Season over
The Dolphins placed Gaskin (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
In the wake of Kenyan Drake getting shipped to the Cardinals and later Kalen Ballage landing on IR due to a leg injury, Gaskin slowly but surely increased his reps in the second half of the campaign. Prior to injuring his left ankle Week 16, Gaskin accrued 36 carries for 133 yards and one touchdown while gathering in seven of 12 targets for 51 yards in seven contests. Look for Patrick Laird to lead the Dolphins' backfield in the season finale, with De'Lance Turner and Samaje Perine handling any backfield snaps that remain.
