Gaskin (shoulder) was not present for the Dolphins' practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Gaskin did not practice for the second day in a row after popping up with a shoulder injury on Wednesday's injury report. The 25-year-old will now have just one more chance to increase his practice activity Week 13, or else he'll likely be sidelined for Sunday's game versus San Francisco. Gaskin has been a healthy scratch most weeks in the Dolphins' crowded running backs room this season, though he saw his highest usage of the year with Raheem Mostert (knee) inactive Week 12. If both backs are unable to play, then Salvon Ahmed would be in line for increased touches versus the 49ers.