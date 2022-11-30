Gaskin didn't practice Wednesday due to shoulder and ankle injuries, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Raheem Mostert (knee) sidelined, Gaskin saw season highs in offensive snaps (24) and rushing attempts (six) during Week 12, but he appears to have picked up a pair of injuries as well. The extent of the shoulder and ankle issues remain unclear, but the backup running back will have two more opportunities to practice before Miami needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.
