Gaskin carried the ball twice for 20 yards during Sunday's 37-31 win over the Eagles. He also caught his only target for six yards.

Even after lead back Kalen Ballage (leg) was forced out of Sunday's game in the second quarter, Gaskin didn't garner a substantial workload. Instead, fellow rookie Patrick Laird took over Miami's backfield reps, rushing 10 times for five yards and a score and turning five targets into four catches for 43 yards. It appears as though Gaskin could be relegated to a reserve role even if Ballage were forced to miss significant time.