Gaskin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Gaskin will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game. There was speculation that Gaskin's role may increase in Week 9 after Miami traded Chase Edmonds to Denver, but newly acquired Jeff Wilson is active, leaving Gaskin out of the mix again. As long as Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Wilson are healthy, it seems unlikely Gaskin will be available moving forward.
