Gaskin (knee) rushed 21 times for 90 yards and secured both targets for 51 yards in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Fresh off a four-game absence and injured-reserve stint due to a knee issue, Gaskin stepped right back into a bell cow role with multiple backfield mates sidelined for the Week 13 contest. Gaskin did find running room surprisingly hard to come by at times against a Bengals defense that had frequently been gashed by running backs, but he ultimately put together a solid fantasy performance courtesy of solid volume and by gaining double-digit yardage on both catches. Gaskin's day could have been even bigger had he been able to convert at least one of the multiple red-zone carries he received throughout the contest, but he'll nevertheless head into a Week 14 showdown against the Chiefs with another strong effort under his belt.