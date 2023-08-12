Gaskin carried the ball seven times for 57 yards and caught both his targets for 20 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Falcons.

Rookie De'Von Achane was expected to get a chance to flash his elite speed in the exhibition opener, but instead it was Gaskin who got the start in the backfield, and his experience in coach Mike McDaniels' system showed as he led Miami in rushing yards and scrimmage yards. With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson (undisclosed) at the top of the depth chart, Gaskin could be fighting with Salvon Ahmed for the fourth and final spot at RB, but his solid performance Friday should keep him firmly ahead.