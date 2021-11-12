Gaskin rushed 14 times for 31 yards and secured one of two targets for 14 yards in the Dolphins' 22-10 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Gaskin found running room next to impossible to come by for the second time in five days, as his 2.2 yards per rush Thursday was only a slight improvement on the 1.8 yards per tote he'd mustered against the Texans in a Week 9 win Sunday. Gaskin's issues are primarily the result of spotty run blocking, but irrespective of the source of the problem, the fact is his fantasy value is significantly capped at the moment. Gaskin's next opportunity to break out of what is now three straight sub-40-yard efforts on the ground comes against the Jets in a Week 11 road divisional battle a week from Sunday.