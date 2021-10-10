Gaskin rushed five times for 25 yards and caught all 10 of his targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Gaskin reestablished himself as the primary option in Miami's backfield, though the Dolphins rarely tested the dominant Tampa Bay front on the ground and largely abandoned the run after falling behind. His career-high 10 catches included touchdowns of 24 yards and one yard. Gaskin hadn't previously found the end zone this season, but his significant involvement as both a rusher and a receiver will make the 24-year-old running back an appealing Week 6 option against the winless Jaguars in London.