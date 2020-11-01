Gaskin rushed 18 times for 47 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of six targets for 16 yards in the Dolphins' 28-17 win over the Rams on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Gaskin struggled for running room against the Rams' typically accommodating run defense, but he helped fantasy managers with his one-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. That score atoned for a lost fumble, the first of Gaskin's career, earlier in the period. The 2019 seventh-round pick now has logged double-digit carries in five straight games, leaving no doubt as to his leading status in Miami's backfield. He'll look put together another productive performance versus the Cardinals in Week 9.
