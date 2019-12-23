Gaskin's status is murky for Sunday's game at New England due to a left ankle injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite departing with 3:59 remaining in the fourth quarter this past Sunday against the Bengals, Gaskin received the most touches (17) among Dolphins running backs in a game that went to overtime. If he indeed sits out the regular-season finale, Miami's backfield will be whittled down to Patrick Laird, De'Lance Turner and potentially a player currently not under contract.