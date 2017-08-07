Dolphins' Nate Allen: Dealing with unspecified injury
Allen was absent from Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Allen nursed an MCL injury for much of last season when he was with the Raiders, but since he was given a clean bill of health entering training camp, it appears a different issue could be keeping him off the field. Unless Allen remains sidelined deep into the preseason, he looks like a good bet to open the regular season as a starting safety along with Reshad Jones.
