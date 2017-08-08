Dolphins' Nate Allen: Nursing groin injury
Allen missed Monday's practice with a groin injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen seemed like he was in line to be the No. 1 free safety in Miami, but this injury will likely slow confirmations on that. The severity of this injury is still undisclosed.
More News
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Dealing with unspecified injury•
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Signs with Dolphins•
-
Raiders' Nate Allen: Ruled out for wild-card playoff game•
-
Raiders' Nate Allen: Suffers concussion in season finale•
-
Raiders' Nate Allen: Active for Week 6•
-
Raiders' Nate Allen: Listed questionable for Week 6•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...