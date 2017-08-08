Allen missed Monday's practice with a groin injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Allen seemed like he was in line to be the No. 1 free safety in Miami, but this injury will likely slow confirmations on that. The severity of this injury is still undisclosed.

