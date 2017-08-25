Dolphins' Nate Allen: Started in Thursday's contest
Allen (groin) started at safety in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Allen had been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice for about two weeks, but it looks as if he has put it behind him with his participation in Thursday's contest. Allen is expected to start at free safety in Miami this season.
