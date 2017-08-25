Play

Allen (groin) started at safety in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Allen had been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice for about two weeks, but with his participation in Thursday's contest, it looks like it's now behind him. Allen is expected to start at free safety in Miami this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • leveon-bell-patriots-wk8.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...

  • antonio-brown.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...

  • isaiah-crowell.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...