Dolphins' Nate Allen: Starts in Thursday's contest
Allen (groin) started at safety in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Allen had been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice for about two weeks, but with his participation in Thursday's contest, it looks like it's now behind him. Allen is expected to start at free safety in Miami this season.
