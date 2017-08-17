Dolphins' Nate Allen: Still not practicing
Allen (groin) was absent from Wednesday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen has now been nursing a groin injury for about a week and a half, but the severity or an exact timetable is yet to be determined. Allen was in line to start the season at free safety for the Dolphins, but they may be on hold, pending how his recovery goes.
