Noel signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent Friday.

The 23-year-old running back spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Appalachian State before transferring to Missouri in 2024. During his final college season, Noel ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns on 163 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He's also proved to be a reliable receiving option out of the backfield, catching 55 passes over his final three years in college. Now in Miami, Noel is expected to compete for a depth role in the team's running back room throughout the summer.