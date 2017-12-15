Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Brings down Brady on Monday
Suh accrued three tackles (two solo) and one sack Monday against the Patriots.
Suh played all 61 defensive snaps Monday, as a full workload is becoming mainstream for the veteran defensive end. He'll has a good opportunity to stuff the sack column against the Bills in Week 15, since QB Tyrod Taylor has been sacked on 9.4 percent of his dropbacks, ranking 34th in the league.
