Suh had one solo tackle, one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against Oakland.

This was the second time Suh was held to just one tackle, but both times he complemented his performance with a sack. Regardless, his 24 tackles (16 solo) through eight games makes him a testy fantasy option, and with just 3.5 sacks to add to his stat line, fantasy owners may want to look elsewhere to bolster their defensive line.