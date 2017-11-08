Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Forces fumble Sunday
Suh had one solo tackle, one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against Oakland.
This was the second time Suh was held to just one tackle, but both times he complemented his performance with a sack. Regardless, his 24 tackles (16 solo) through eight games makes him a testy fantasy option, and with just 3.5 sacks to add to his stat line, fantasy owners may want to look elsewhere to bolster their defensive line.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Still wanted in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sack streak continues•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Logs another sack•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Records first sack of season•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Not attending offseason conditioning program•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Expected to be ready for offseason workouts•
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.