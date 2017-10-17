Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Logs another sack
Suh recorded a sack for the second consecutive week in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
Suh had three tackles (two solo) to go along with his second sack of the season. The veteran defensive tackle saw 47 snaps (82.0 percent) in the contes, and will presumably continue seeing a similar workload.
