Suh could be released this offseason, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Signed to a six-year, $114.38 million contract three years ago, Suh has averaged 60 tackles and 5.2 sacks without missing a game during his three seasons in Miami. The issue isn't his performance but rather his $26.1 million cap hit for 2018. The Dolphins are adding DE Robert Quinn to a defensive line that's already among the most expensive position groups in the league, and they ultimately may decide that Suh isn't worth retaining, even though there would be a huge dead cap hit associated with his release. A decision will come before March 19, at which point $8.5 million of his $17 million base salary becomes guaranteed. The Dolphins may also explore trade possibilities, though the size of Suh's contract likely would limit compensation to a late-round draft pick.