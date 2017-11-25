Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Misses practice Friday
Suh didn't practice Friday due to an unknown injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
There could be several reasons as to why Suh was absent from practice. He could've been given a day to rest by the coaching staff, suffered an injury during practice Thursday, or is still dealing with the knee injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago. We hope that more information will be given Saturday as to whether or not Suh will be able to play Sunday in New England.
