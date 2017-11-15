Suh (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Suh dealt with a knee injury last week, too, which cost him some practice time. However, the 2010 first-rounder ultimately played 62 defensive snaps against the Panthers on Monday and logged three tackles in the process. Unless he sustained some sort of setback since then, we'd expect Suh to suit up again this week. His availability in practice Thursday and Friday will shed more light on the situation.