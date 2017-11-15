Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: No practice Wednesday
Suh (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Suh dealt with a knee injury last week, too, which cost him some practice time. However, the 2010 first-rounder ultimately played 62 defensive snaps against the Panthers on Monday and logged three tackles in the process. Unless he sustained some sort of setback since then, we'd expect Suh to suit up again this week. His availability in practice Thursday and Friday will shed more light on the situation.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sits out practice with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Forces fumble Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Still wanted in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sack streak continues•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Logs another sack•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...