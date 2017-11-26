Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Ready for Sunday's contest
Suh (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Nothing surfaced about the nature of Suh's injury, so it was likely a maintenance day or a hiccup from his previous knee injury. Either way, he'll look to increase his sack count against QB Tom Brady on Sunday.
