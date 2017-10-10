Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Records first sack of season
Suh recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday's victory over the Titans.
The Dolphins tallied six sacks and 11 quarterback hits against Matt Cassel on Sunday, with Suh's sack being his only tackle for the day. Miami will take on Matt Ryan and Atlanta's elite offense on the road in Week 6.
