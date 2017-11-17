Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Returns to practice Friday
Suh (knee) returned to practice Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Suh missed practice Thursday with a knee injury but is in no danger of missing the game Sunday versus Tampa Bay. He will still play a big role in attempting to stop the Buccaneer run game and provide pass pressure up the middle.
