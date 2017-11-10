Suh (knee) returned to practice with Miami on Friday, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Suh hasn't missed a game since signing with Miami in 2014 and hasn't missed a game of any sought since 2011. He has 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season and remains one of the best defensive tackles in the game.

