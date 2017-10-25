Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sack streak continues
Suh recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Suh has now taken down the opposing quarterback in each of the past three games. His 53 defensive snaps (95%) were the most of anyone on the Dolphins defensive line and a similar workload is likely Thursday against the Ravens.
