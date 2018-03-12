Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Set for release
Suh will be released soon, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.
Presumably unable to find a trade, the Dolphins will release Suh before March 19, at which point half of his $17 million base salary for 2018 would become guaranteed. The 31-year-old defensive tackle averaged 5.2 sacks and 60 tackles in his three seasons in Miami, but he hasn't been quite as dominant as the Dolphins were hoping when they signed him to a six-year, $114.38 million deal in 2015. Suh is still one of the best defensive tackles in the league and might be the top defensive player available in free agency.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: May be released•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Brings down Brady on Monday•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Misses practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: No practice Wednesday•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.