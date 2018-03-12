Suh will be released soon, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.

Presumably unable to find a trade, the Dolphins will release Suh before March 19, at which point half of his $17 million base salary for 2018 would become guaranteed. The 31-year-old defensive tackle averaged 5.2 sacks and 60 tackles in his three seasons in Miami, but he hasn't been quite as dominant as the Dolphins were hoping when they signed him to a six-year, $114.38 million deal in 2015. Suh is still one of the best defensive tackles in the league and might be the top defensive player available in free agency.