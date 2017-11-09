Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sits out practice with knee injury
Suh was held out of practice Thursday with a knee injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins haven't elaborated on the severity of Suh's knee injury, but any concern about the defensive tackle's health would be assuaged if he's able to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday. Suh is in the midst of a solid third season in Miami, posting 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through the Dolphins' first eight contests.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Forces fumble Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Still wanted in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sack streak continues•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Logs another sack•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Records first sack of season•
-
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Not attending offseason conditioning program•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...