Suh was held out of practice Thursday with a knee injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins haven't elaborated on the severity of Suh's knee injury, but any concern about the defensive tackle's health would be assuaged if he's able to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday. Suh is in the midst of a solid third season in Miami, posting 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through the Dolphins' first eight contests.