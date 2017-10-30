Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Still wanted in Miami
The Dolphins have denied a report that they will move on from Suh after the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Suh is still one of the best defensive tackles in the game and has produced solid results this season, compiling 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks. However, some of his actions on the field could rub the team the wrong way. Suh grabbed the throat of quarterback Ryan Mallett in the Week 8 loss to the Ravens, and he's had other incidents that also cast a poor light upon the organization. If the Dolphins did release him before June 2018, they would take a $22.2 million cap hit. If they were to designate him as a post-June 1 cut, that cap hit would be $9.1 million for 2018 and $13.1 million for 2019. Those numbers may be hard to swallow for a player who is still productive on the field.
