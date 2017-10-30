Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Still wanted my Miami
The Dolphins have denied a report that they will move on from Suh after the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Suh is still one of the best defensive tackles in the game and has produced solid results this season, 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but some of his actions on the field could rub the team the wrong way. Last Thursday Suh grabbed the throat of Ryan Mallett and has had other incidents as well that don't look favorable upon the organization. If the Dolphins did release him before June next season they would take a $22.2 million cap hit. If they were to designate him as a post June 1 cut, that cap hit would be $9.1 million for 2018 and $13.1 million for 2019. Those numbers may be hard to swallow for a player who is still productive on the field.
