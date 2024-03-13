The Dolphins will sign Gallimore, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Gallimore spent the first four seasons of his career in Dallas with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2020, but he'll be playing in a different conference in 2024. He was primarily used in a rotational role with the Cowboys.
