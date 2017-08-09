Hewitt missed practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

There is no word as to the severity of the injury or as to when Hewitt will return to practice. He is in a battle with Raekwon McMillan for the starting SLB job. This is a battle that will become more and more difficult to win the more practice time he misses.

