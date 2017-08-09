Dolphins' Neville Hewitt: Misses practice Tuesday
Hewitt missed practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
There is no word as to the severity of the injury or as to when Hewitt will return to practice. He is in a battle with Raekwon McMillan for the starting SLB job. This is a battle that will become more and more difficult to win the more practice time he misses.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...