The Dolphins signed Hewitt off their practice squad Wednesday, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

The addition of Hewitt, who was previously cut by the Dolphins in training camp, brings the roster back up to 53 men. Hewitt provide depth at linebacker after the team released veteran Rey Maualuga on Nov. 18 following his arrest a day earlier.

