Hewitt is expected to battle for a starting linebacker position with Koa Misi (neck) out for the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

If the Dolphins don't make any additions to the roster it's likely that either Hewitt or Raekown McMillan will start in place of Misi. Hewitt played in all 16 games in 2016, starting five. He recorded 16 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery. Being the veteran, Hewitt is in front of McMillan on the depth chart at this point in time but how each player performs during training camp will likely decide who will go into the season as a starting linebacker opposite Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons.