Dolphins' Neville Hewitt: Will battle for starting job
Hewitt is expected to battle for a starting linebacker position with Koa Misi (neck) out for the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
If the Dolphins don't make any additions to the roster it's likely that either Hewitt or Raekown McMillan will start in place of Misi. Hewitt played in all 16 games in 2016, starting five. He recorded 16 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery. Being the veteran, Hewitt is in front of McMillan on the depth chart at this point in time but how each player performs during training camp will likely decide who will go into the season as a starting linebacker opposite Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...