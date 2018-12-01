O'Leary agreed to a one-year extension with the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The extension is worth $1.5 million with $500,000 guaranteed. Primarily considered a run-blocking tight end, O'Leary has seen just eight targets in his first season with the Dolphins, ceding snaps and receptions to the likes of Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki in recent weeks. Given Gesicki's status as a 2018 second-round pick, it's unlikely O'Leary will unseat the rookie for a starting role next year despite the obvious endorsement that comes with a contract extension.

