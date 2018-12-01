Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Agrees to one-year extension
O'Leary agreed to a one-year extension with the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The extension is worth $1.5 million with $500,000 guaranteed. Primarily considered a run-blocking tight end, O'Leary has seen just eight targets in his first season with the Dolphins, ceding snaps and receptions to the likes of Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki in recent weeks. Given Gesicki's status as a 2018 second-round pick, it's unlikely O'Leary will unseat the rookie for a starting role next year despite the obvious endorsement that comes with a contract extension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....