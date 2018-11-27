Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Held catchless in loss
O'Leary was not targeted during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
O'Leary is listed as the top tight end on Miami's depth chart, but saw less targets (zero) than either of rookies Mike Gesicki (one) or Durham Smythe (two) in Week 12. The Dolphins could be eager to take a good look at their rookie options before heading into the offseason. O'Leary has seen only one target in his last four games, and remains firmly off the fantasy radar for Sunday's tilt against the Bills.
