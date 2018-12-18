O'Leary did not catch his only target during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Despite being listed as the No. 1 tight end on the Dolphins' depth chart, O'Leary has been almost invisible in the passing game. With only 14 receiving yards and no touchdowns to speak of across his last seven starts, O'Leary is not worth rostering in most fantasy formats.

