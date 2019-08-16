O'Leary has been the Dolphins' most impressive pass-catching tight end in training camp, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

O'Leary is working to carve out a stable role in Miami's tight end room. Dwayne Allen (knee) projects to serve as the unit's foremost blocker, leaving 2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki as O'Leary's primary competition for targets. The Dolphins appear focused on the future and could give Gesicki the majority of targets for the purpose of developing him, but if O'Leary is able to continue building momentum it's conceivable that he climbs to the top of the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

    QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer

    Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...