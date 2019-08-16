O'Leary has been the Dolphins' most impressive pass-catching tight end in training camp, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

O'Leary is working to carve out a stable role in Miami's tight end room. Dwayne Allen (knee) projects to serve as the unit's foremost blocker, leaving 2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki as O'Leary's primary competition for targets. The Dolphins appear focused on the future and could give Gesicki the majority of targets for the purpose of developing him, but if O'Leary is able to continue building momentum it's conceivable that he climbs to the top of the depth chart.