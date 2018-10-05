Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Jumps to active roster
O'Leary was promoted to the Dolphins' active roster on Friday.
With A.J. Derby (foot) out Week 5, the Dolphins lifted O'Leary for depth. The 26-year-old tight end caught 22 of 32 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills last year. He'll be the No. 3 right end against the Bengals on Sunday and shouldn't be considered in fantasy settings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....