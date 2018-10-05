O'Leary was promoted to the Dolphins' active roster on Friday.

With A.J. Derby (foot) out Week 5, the Dolphins lifted O'Leary for depth. The 26-year-old tight end caught 22 of 32 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills last year. He'll be the No. 3 right end against the Bengals on Sunday and shouldn't be considered in fantasy settings.

More News
Our Latest Stories