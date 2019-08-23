O'Leary caught two of three targets for 35 total yards during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.

The Dolphins hadn't done much of anything on offense entering the second half before Ryan Fitzpatrick dropped a short pass off to O'Leary, who chugged up the sideline for a 30-yard gain, helping set up Miami's first touchdown of the game. O'Leary -- from a pure athleticism perspective -- is going to have trouble beating out Mike Gesicki for the starting job, but he showed the ability at Florida State, and sparingly in the pros, to provide his quarterbacks with a reliable security blanket underneath. Though he's never put up big numbers in the NFL, he figures to be utilized better in an offensive scheme adept at using tight ends in mismatch situations.